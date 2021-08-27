Sekhukhune happy to get off the mark in big league

It took two games for the new kids on the block Sekhukhune United to register their first DStv Premiership victory and it meant a lot to the rest of the team.

Nigerian striker Chibuike Ohizu scored two goals to help his team to a 2-0 win against Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday.

Coach MacDonald Makhubedu praised his charges for collecting the maximum points away from home.

“It was not an easy game. We played against a good team. I am happy for my boys. They worked hard for the win. They stood their ground in the second half and did not concede in the second half," said Makhubedu.

"We wanted to catch them on the counterattack in the second half. We knew that 2-0 was a dangerous lead. We won all the aerial key battles and we needed this win badly."

Makhubedu's charges will host Stellenbosch at Makhulong in Tembisa on September 11.

Maritzburg coach Ernst Middendorp said he was surprised by how they conceded the two goals in the first half.

“We were not in the game in the first 30 minutes. I am a little bit irritated, and there are no positives to take out of this game. It was an uphill battle in the second half. I fielded an experienced team. I cannot accept this kind of performance. We gave them the win easily and we have to fix this during the Fifa break," said an upset Middendorp.

The Team of Choice will play against Baroka in Polokwane on September 11.