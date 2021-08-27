Benni concedes new players are still battling to settle

AmaZulu's slow start to this season has left coach Benni McCarthy frustrated. Usuthu are yet to register a victory in three attempts this campaign following two defeats – in the MTN8 and the league – while drawing the other with Swallows.

Speaking after their dull goalless draw with Swallows at Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday, McCarthy said his team was still trying to find its feet after introducing new players and this was one of the main reasons they are starting slow.

“Tough game, Swallows won two games. They beat Orlando Pirates and Royal AM. So they are on a high. Their coach got the players that he wanted and they look fantastic,” McCarthy told the club media department.

“And for us, we are still building and we are still finding our feet. Some of the new guys are still trying to settle in the team and finding their feet as well. So it wasn’t too bad, but this was not the usual AmaZulu standards. Again, we started very slow. Against Cape Town City, we started very slow and we conceded in the first 15 minutes.

“Against Mamelodi Sundowns, we started very slow and against Swallows ... same thing and it seems to be a trend. We cannot afford to let games like these slip away from us. When you get one or two chances, you have to take them. I’m afraid I think the creativity in the team is also not on par.”

With the two weeks break now due to the MTN8 semifinal fixtures and Fifa international week, McCarthy added that during this period, he would be working on many things to improve the team, one of that is finishing.

“I think if we can get another striker who is hungry and when you play a tough match like this, you need one chance. Sundowns got one opportunity against us from a penalty and scored, while we had many of them but we didn’t take them."

Usuthu’s next match is against SuperSport United on September 15.