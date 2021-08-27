Soccer

Arrows warn Downs of scrap in MTN8 semifinal

Seema expects Tshwane giants to control the game

By Charles Baloyi - 27 August 2021 - 08:53
Lehlohonolo Seema, coach of Golden Arrows, is upbeat his charges will bring their against Sundowns.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Golden Arrows go into their MTN8 semifinal first leg against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium tomorrow at 3pm as the underdogs.

But Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema warned Sundowns to underestimate them at their own peril.

“The pressure is there for both teams to get to the final. However, Sundowns are more under pressure to win the trophy. I expect them to control the game. But we will go out there and fight,” said Seema via a virtual press conference yesterday.

Arrows lost to SuperSport United in a league game on Wednesday.

“The mood was down in the camp. The players got broken after losing the league game. We have to pick them up and motivate them to do well in the cup match. We are excited to be in the semifinals. We are improving each game,” explained Seema.

He described the cup tie as a big game and told his players to give it their best shot. “We will recover and see who is available to play in the game. We got to this stage of the competition because we work hard. We want to give a good account of ourselves and see what will happen.” 

Arrows defeated SuperSport 4-3 on penalties after their game ended 2-2 after extra time in the quarterfinal two weeks ago.

