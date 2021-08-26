Al Ahly set to unveil Percy Tau to reunite with Pitso Mosimane in Cairo
Percy Tau is on the verge of being unveiled by Al Ahly on a loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion.
A video circulating on social media shows Bafana Bafana star Tau filming his introduction video on a football pitch in Cairo on Wednesday night.
This confirms information TimesLIVE had that Tau was in Egypt to sign the papers and be reunited with his ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.
Announcing his squad for next month’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana on Tuesday, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos had let the cat out the bag that Tau would sign for Ahly “in the coming days”.
Admitting he was concerned about Tau's lack of game time at English Premier League outfit Brighton, Broos had said: “He’s an important player for Bafana Bafana.
“If Percy will not play in the next month I have a problem. But I heard some good news. I think he will not stay at Brighton, and will go to an Egyptian team with SA coach Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly.
“I think in the next days it will be done, and then he will have his chance to play. Then there will be a problem less.”
Mosimane has won five trophies in Egypt since his move there from Sundowns in late September 2020.
He was instrumental in Tau's development as a footballer, polishing a raw talent and making him a key player in the Downs team that won the 2016 Caf Champions League.
Tau (27) was signed by Brighton in July 2018. He was loaned to Royal Union St Gilloise in Belgium's second tier, winning that league's player of the season award for 2018-19. He won a league title on loan at top-flight Club Brugge in 2019-20.
He was on form in a third loan to Anderlecht before being recalled midway through 2020-21 to Brighton, where Tau has struggled for appearances in Graham Potter's EPL outfit.
In Ahly, Tau joins Africa's most successful club. They are twice Caf Champions League winners under Mosimane, who steered the Red Devils to their ninth and 10th titles in the continental showpiece. The Bafana attacker will test himself in some of the continent's most vociferous and competitive domestic football in Egypt.