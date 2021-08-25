Tycoon promises return of Celtic in 'few days'

Mokoena says he has acquired league status

The demise of Bloemfontein Celtic entered the realm of absolute confusion at the weekend when businessman Lebohang Mokoena claimed he had acquired the status of an unnamed PSL club to resuscitate the Free State side just days after it had been sold.



Celtic were bought by Royal AM last week and promptly relocated to KwaZulu-Natal, and renamed Royal Kings. But in a mysterious turn of events, Bloemfontein-born businessman Mokoena announced he had bought another status and the club would resurface as "Celtic FC"...