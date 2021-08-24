Soccer

Baxter to work on 'frustrated' Nurkovic

Coach says injuries played role in striker's dip in form

24 August 2021 - 08:58
Neville Khoza Journalist

How to best utilise Samir Nurković seems to be a problem for Stuart Baxter as the striker appears to be a misfit in the Kaizer Chiefs coach's system.

Nurkovic produced another below-par performance in Chiefs' goalless draw against TS Galaxy in their DStv Premiership season opener on Sunday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference