Baxter to work on 'frustrated' Nurkovic

Coach says injuries played role in striker's dip in form

How to best utilise Samir Nurković seems to be a problem for Stuart Baxter as the striker appears to be a misfit in the Kaizer Chiefs coach's system.



Nurkovic produced another below-par performance in Chiefs' goalless draw against TS Galaxy in their DStv Premiership season opener on Sunday...