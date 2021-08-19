Gallants boss has confidence in new coach Migné

Marumo Gallants chair Abram Sello expects new coach Sébastien Migné to hit the ground running in his debut DStv Premiership season.

The 48-year-old Frenchman will make his PSL debut in the Limpopo derby when Gallants play against Baroka at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday (5pm).

Sello decided not to renew Dylan Kerr's contract at the end of the 2020/21 season, and opted to go for the former coach of Kenya and Equatorial Guinea senior national teams.

Sello told Sowetan he hopes to see his team secure a top-8 finish in the new season. Gallants won the Nedbank Cup last season, and with that, they will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup.

“So far, so good. Our preparations are on point. I will be happy with a top-8 finish at the end of the season. We had enough time to plan and prepare for this season,” said Sello.

Gallants completed the 2020/21 Premiership season in 12th place with 33 points from 30 matches.

Sello said the new coach would help them retain their PSL status.

“We want to fight and win at least one trophy. We also hope to defend our Nedbank Cup title. We have an experienced coach in Migné. Assistant coaches Mpho Maleka and David Mathebula will help him achieve his objectives. The two guys know the culture of the club, and I have trust in the technical team,” he said.

Sello bought Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in January last year from Masala Mulaudzi and renamed them Marumo Gallants.

They will play in the Limpopo derby for the first time using the new name, and Sello hopes his club would bag the bragging rights in the derby.

“We are not in this league to make up the numbers. We are here to stay and compete. We are hoping for a good start to the season,” added Sello.