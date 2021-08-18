Bloemfontein Celtic superfan Botha Msila: ‘They killed me’

“Personally, it’s like you took a fish out of water, and then expect the fish to stay alive. It will die. It means they killed me because this was my life.

“I chose not to work and to compromise and make sacrifices for the team. I was doing everything without a salary, without anything.

“I was not paid for this. I was doing it for free. If I was working for a company I would be saying, ‘I’ve worked for more 40 years’.

“What are the benefits of being a Celtic fan for 40 years? It’s nothing.”

Msila said the sale will come as a shock to Celtic fans.

“To tell you the truth, we were shocked and puzzled . Wwe were dead, and then we were vandalised.

“You must understand, even though the club has plans, supporters also have plans for the team. We have things we were planning to do to make sure the brand grows and we attracted more sponsors.

“The problem is, first, we don’t understand what made MaMkhize able to convince our chairman, Max Tshabalala, to sell the club to her. We have reliable people who were able to buy the club, and the club stays in Bloemfontein.

“Sinki Leshabane and Lebogang Mokoena were both interested in buying the club but Max Tshabalala refused to give the club to them.