Under-siege Zinnbauer bids Orlando Pirates farewell

Josef Zinnbauer has resigned from his post as Orlando Pirates coach with immediate effect.

Pirates confirmed on their website that the German mentor tendered his resignation letter just days after his side exited in the MTN8 competition following their 1-2 defeat to Swallows.

The German mentor had been under siege from Bucs supporters who wanted him gone even before the start of the season. The defeat to Swallows made matters worse for him.

Zinnbauer, however, cited personal reasons for his departure from the club.

“I would like to thank the chairman and management for the opportunity they have given me. Unfortunately, my time at the club has come to an end. I have enjoyed my time here and would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the supporters,” Zinnbauer said in a statement.

“I have spent the last two years away from my family and for this reason, I have decided to hand my resignation. I would like to wish the club and its supporters all the best for the future.”

Zinnbauer took over the reigns as Pirates coach in December 2019, which sparked an immediate turnaround in Buccaneers fortunes where they went on to finish in fifth place.

Last season, he guided the club to win the MTN8 and a third-place finish, while also taking them to the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

He leaves the club having won 35 matches, had 20 draws and 13 defeats in 68 matches.

Pirates have not announced the new coach, but It is believed that Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids will take over at the club.