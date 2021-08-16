Growing calls for Bucs coach sacking
Coach concedes Bucs were not good enough against Birds
Orlando Pirates’ 1-2 loss to Swallows in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday proved there is a lot of work to be done if they are to compete for the league title this season.
The defeat has left beleaguered coach Josef Zinnbauer under a lot of pressure again, with calls for him to be fired resurfacing ...
