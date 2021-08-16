Gamildien’s brace ‘proof he’s over Chiefs snub’
Truter happy striker found form to sink Pirates
Swallows coach Brandon Truter has hailed Ruzaigh Gamildien’s performance in their 2-1 victory over Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Gamildien seems to have put his failed move to Kaizer Chiefs behind him after he netted a brace for Swallows to send them to the two-legged semifinals...
