Gamildien’s brace ‘proof he’s over Chiefs snub’

Truter happy striker found form to sink Pirates

Swallows coach Brandon Truter has hailed Ruzaigh Gamildien’s performance in their 2-1 victory over Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.



Gamildien seems to have put his failed move to Kaizer Chiefs behind him after he netted a brace for Swallows to send them to the two-legged semifinals...