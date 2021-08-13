‘It’s football, my friend’: Benni on why AmaZulu released Siphiwe Tshabalala

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has explained the reasons behind the decision to release veteran Siphiwe Tshabalala from the Durban side.

The 36-year-old Tshabalala, the former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, joined AmaZulu at the beginning of last season on a one-year contract with the option to extend his stay.

However, after featuring in only one game in the team that finished second in the DStv Premiership last season it was always going to be a tough call for Usuthu to retain his services.

While praising Tshabalala for his dedication to the game and being a good influence on the young players in the team, McCarthy said he had no option but to release the player who scored a memorable opening goal in the 2010 Fifa World Cup hosted by SA.

“It’s football, my friend. Life happened,” McCarthy said of the decision he had to make on the future of Tshabalala at the Durban club.

“I got a group of young talented players who won’t come through if we keep holding onto the senior players.

“I think ‘Shabba’ has been a fantastic player to have and he’s given the knowledge he had. He passed it to the team and he might feel that he could still give more, and I definitely think so.

“But for me, the way the game has evolved and how fast the game is now, you see these young boys, they run for fun.

“It’s about speed and the way we play. We play a very high pressing game and I like my front men to work really hard.

“If you don’t have that then you’ll find yourself struggling to get into the team. I think at times the pace of the game was ahead of us because Shabba is from my generation.”