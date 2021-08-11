Truter reveals reasons behind Swallows' decision to turn down ex-Kaizer Chiefs star George Lebese

George Lebese could not fit into the style of play that Brandon Truter has planned for his team, the coach said on the Birds’ decision not to sign the former Kaizer Chiefs star.

Skilful 32-year-old left wing Lebese last played for the Colorado Swings Switchbacks in America’s second-tier USL Championship.

His career at the US club, where he moved after a frustrating period struggling for game time at Mamelodi Sundowns, was cut short after a year and three months due to travel restrictions regarding Covid-19.

Without a club since March 2020, Lebese had been training with Swallows, hoping to make a return to the Premiership at the ambitious Birds. However the winger’s name was not among a squad of 32 announced by Swallows on Tuesday.

Truter was asked in Wednesday morning’s press conference before Swallows’ MTN8 quarterfinal against Orlando Pirates on Saturday why Lebese did not get the nod.

“George Lebese, what a player. Top, top quality,” the coach said.

“Unfortunately, I wouldn’t say we didn’t reach an agreement, as George mentioned in the media. We didn’t get to the negotiation part – and I have to be honest in that regard.

“George is a top player, there’s no doubt about it. But we also had to get the right players in the right positions, and the right characteristics as well.