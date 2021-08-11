Seema vows to deliver two trophies this season

Despite the fact that club boss Mato Madlala didn't give him any unrealistic mandates when he hired him, Golden Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema is hell-bent on delivering at least two trophies this season.

Seema's journey to have a shot at his lofty two-trophy ambition starts with a rather tricky task, facing SuperSport United in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday (3pm). The Wafa-Wafa first round tie will be Seema's first official match as Abafana Bes'thende mentor, having replaced Mandla Ncikazi early last month.

“There's one thing we're looking at this season... [that one thing] is to challenge this league and push as far as we can. If opportunity presents itself like this weekend [referring to the MTN8 first round], let's take a trophy or two and try to reward the chairlady [Madlala],'' said Seema in a virtual media conference to preview their Matsatsantsa game yesterday.

“If we finished in position four last season, we can push for position three, we can push for position two and we can push for position one. We have to set high standards for ourselves because expectations are there now. But one thing that I can tell you is that the chairlady didn't give me any mandate. This team is capable of surprising a lot of people ”

Matsatsantsa may not have beaten Abafana Bes'thende since October 2019, but Seema doubts that will count on Saturday. Instead, the Arrows trainer feels SuperSport's recent pedigree in domestic cup tournaments gives them an edge.

“We are looking at this game as our final before the final. In cup competitions, SuperSport have done more than we've done, so we go there as underdogs and we don't want to say 'no we have a good record against them'. Even so, we will fight,'' noted Seema.

The Tshwane side have won at least six domestic cup, including two MTN8 titles (2017 and 2019) in the past decade, while Arrows last tasted glory via lifting the same Wafa-Wafa trophy in 2009, their only top-flight trophy to date.

“This [the MTN] is their territory that's why their inherited the name “cups specialist”. It's going to be a difficult game.”