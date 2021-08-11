Safa says match officials are ready for the start of the new domestic season

The 2021/2022 season starts this weekend with the opening round of the MTN8 and SA Football Association (Safa) acting referees manager Abdul Ebrahim says the match officials are ready after undergoing rigorous fitness tests.

Over the past few weeks, match officials have been going through high intensity tests under the watchful eyes of instructors Jerome Damon and Enoch Molefe, and Safa chief medical officer Dr Thulani Ngwenya.

“All the match officials must go through high intensity fitness tests and also do medical tests to be considered for the national panel,” said Ebrahim, adding that there have been some failures.

“Unfortunately we have had some failures, but the failure rate has not been that bad compared to the passing. The majority of our match officials passed the fitness test, and those who failed will get another opportunity for a re-run in five to six weeks time. Hopefully they will pass the test and be considered for the national panel.

“Out of 94 participants, we have had 13 failures, but we will be ready from this weekend in the MTN8, and when both the PSL and GladAfrica Championship start.”

Ebrahim said the workshops focused on all the physical and technical aspects.

“The physical side is one aspect, as we also had to focus on all the technical aspects of the law like challenges, tactical fouls, offside, handball and changes to the laws of the game.

“One of the changes related to the laws of the game is the handball and we believe that it has been simplified to some extent. We know that the public still does not fully understand it as the match officials do, but we hope to bridge the gap through the media and commentators who can take the message to the public.

“There should be no distinction on handball anywhere on the field of play, but there are various aspects to it and it is difficult for me to explain in detail on the phone. I need to take you through videos and presentations so you fully understand the changes.”

Ebrahim said they would have liked more time with the match officials, but this was not possible because of Covid-19 restrictions.

“We would have liked to spend much more time together, but Covid-19 does not allow us with all these restrictions in place. All our officials went through full medicals and Covid-19 testing, which were done by Dr Thulani Ngwenya.

“Unfortunately Fifa postponed all in-person courses, meaning that they did not send any technical and physical instructors to our workshops. But we have our own instructors and they are Jerome Damon and Enoch Molefe, who are the two leading instructors on the course.”