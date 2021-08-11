Soccer

Mbappe remains a PSG player, says club president

By Reuters - 11 August 2021 - 11:42
Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain looks on during the Ligue 1 football match between Troyes and Paris at Stade de l'Aube on August 07, 2021 in Troyes, France.
Image: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

French soccer player Kylian Mbappe remains a Paris Saint-Germain player following the club's signing of Argentine attacker Lionel Messi, the club's president said on Wednesday.

Messi's arrival at the club adds one of the best players of his generation to an already formidable PSG attack that includes Brazil's Neymar and French World Cup winner Mbappe.

Asked about Mbappe's future, Nasser al-Khelaifi said: "He's a Paris player."

PSG could sell Mbappe, in part to recoup some of the costs of Messi's salary package, some commentators have said.

