JVW rue missed chances after draw

Although her team failed to win their game, veteran Banyana Banyana star Nompumelelo Nyandeni is happy to be back in the field of play in the Hollywoodbets Super League.

The JVW midfielder produced a Player of the Match performance to help her team to a 1-1 draw against Coal City Wizards at the Tsakani Stadium at the weekend.

The 33-year-old walked away with R2,000 and a trophy for being the best player on the pitch. The league was in recess for several weeks due to Covid-19 positive cases.

Nyandeni scored a brilliant header in the first half and her experience showed in the match as JVW dominated their opponents.

However, the home side went to sleep and allowed the visitors to score an equaliser midway through the second half by Nelisiwe Mchunu.

JVW are sixth on the log table with 17 points from 10 matches.

They trail the log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by eight points, and they have played two more games than the table toppers.

“We had no business drawing the match. We prepared well and expected to win. However, we could not defend that goal. If you score one goal and go to sleep, you are punished. That is what happened to us," said Nyandeni.

She said they have no-one but themselves to blame for dropping the three points.

“We made it difficult for ourselves by missing the numerous goal-scoring opportunities that we created. We have to be more ruthless and end the game as a contest. We will go back to training and work on our finishing. We will fight and work hard as a team to score goals."

Nyandeni and her teammates will play against Tsunami Queens at home on Saturday afternoon (3pm) and they hope to bounce back to their winning ways.

Tsunami lost 8-0 to Sundowns at the weekend and Nyandeni is eyeing the next game for her team to score plenty of goals.

“We have not played against Tsunami this season and do not know what to expect. However, we want to win the game and score many goals. We have to start taking our chances,” she said.

In the other match played at the weekend, M-Indies played to a 1-1 draw against the University of the Western Cape at the Giyani Stadium in Limpopo.