Freese disappointed at how Richards Bay fired him

Former Richards Bay coach Allan Freese is disappointed by how the club fired him less than two weeks before the GladAfrica Championship season starts.

Freese had only joined the KwaZulu-Natal Rich Boyz two months after leaving Free State Stars. He signed a two-year deal with the hope of guiding them to the DStv Premiership, but things didn’t go according to his plan.

The 65-year-old was in charge of the side during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion/relegation play-offs, where they finished second to Chippa United, who retained their top-flight status.

Richards Bay then cited "clash of philosophy and the culture of the club" as the reason for firing him and this left Freese disappointed. “I don’t know [why I’m released], there is such a lot, but I think you better ask them,” Freese told Sowetan yesterday.

“Because I don’t know what exactly it is, maybe I didn’t play the style of football they liked, I don’t know. I think it is best if you ask them.

“They felt that I had to go before the season started, so it is okay. I will relax a little bit and start looking for other employment. I will have to wait a little bit. I will start looking for new employment.”

Richards Bay have now put their hopes of promotion to the Premiership on coach Sifiso Dladla, the former Uthongathi coach, who has since replaced Freese as head coach and will be assisted by Ronnie Gabriel and Sbusiso Msomi.

Richards Bay chairman Jomo Biyela could not be reached for comment at the time of going to print.

Meanwhile, the club also unveiled eight new players in Mpho Mathebula, Ayanda Ngwenya, Siphelele Magubane, Thulani Ndlela, Kheta Shabalala, Siphosethu Meveni, Vusimuzi Mngomezulu and Langelihle Mhlongo ahead of the new season.

They will start the campaign with a trip to Jomo Cosmos on August 22 at Tsakane Stadium, before hosting Free State Stars a week later.