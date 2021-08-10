Mamelodi Sundowns launch their new jersey ahead of the coming season
Mamelodi Sundowns have launched a kit that has the traditional look of the club from afar‚ but in the finer detail reflects Downs’ five-year anniversary from their 2016 Caf Champions League success and continued continental ambitions.
Downs have not been known to make major changes to their kit from season to season‚ usually just adding a few tweaks here and there.
Accessibility and affordability have been a greater priority‚ while the club’s adherence to their origins of having based their colours of Brazil also takes precedence‚ and the club also seems to feel the famous yellow‚ green and blue colours are resplendent on their own.
The finer detail of the new Downs shirts depict the rivers‚ deserts and mountain ranges found across Africa‚ the club said.
It is competitively priced – the men’s replica jersey will retail at R999 at major sports outlets. In comparison‚ Kaizer Chiefs’ new jersey is priced at R1‚200 at retail outlets‚ and R950 from the club’s DigiStore.
A press release quoted Brett Bellinger‚ marketing director Downs’ kit sponsor and manufacturer Puma South Africa‚ saying each shirt features “a unique traditional hand-printed treatment inspired by African art and fashion”.
He continued: “Sundowns are known as Bafana Ba style‚ as they always lead the way in pushing both the football and style culture. We believe the striking new kit will ensure Masandawana remain the envy of many fans and provide a strong statement about Mamelodi Sundowns FC’s African roots‚ aspirations and achievements across both South Africa and the continent.
A true celebration of African Excellence! 🌍 Masandawana understand one thing: The Sky is the Limit! 👆— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 10, 2021
Available September 2021! @PUMASouthAfrica #Sundowns #OurRiseIsLimitless pic.twitter.com/LnnalnV6Co
“The playing kit features the latest PUMA tech as seen on the recently launched Manchester City and AC Milan kits and is made from 100% recycled polyester to ensure Puma’s continued focus on sustainability follows into football kit development.”
The statement said that the “new Mamelodi Sundowns players jersey have advanced Puma dryCELL thermoregulation technology to keep players dry and comfortable. The Mamelodi Sundowns crest appears on the left chest with the Puma logo on the right as well as on the sleeves.
Inspired by the natural greatness that is found across the African continent.🌍 We decide our limits! 👆— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 10, 2021
Available September 2021! @PUMASouthAfrica #Sundowns #OurRiseIsLimitless pic.twitter.com/JVxIcvmxgU
“There is a contrasted bonded cuff on both sleeves with Sundowns wording on the backneck. The v-neck jersey utilises bonded finishing and stretch tape for extra comfort.
“The raglan sleeve construction has a mesh shoulder panel for additional breathability‚ with a jacquard body map on the back of the jersey for additional ventilation.”
Every game is an opportunity to rise further. Introducing the Sundowns 2021/22 Home Kit 👆— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 10, 2021
Available September 2021! @PUMASouthAfrica #Sundowns #OurRiseIsLimitless pic.twitter.com/Hq2JakY21W
Sundowns’ supporter mobilisation manager Alex Shakoane said: “This unique football jersey pays homage to the natural greatness that is found across the African continent. Looking at the individual elements on the design‚ they depict the rivers‚ deserts and mountain ranges found all the way from the north right through to the south.
“The launch of this unique shirt marks the fifth year anniversary of Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League victory. It represents the clubs ambitions to become the best football club on the continent and share our African artistry with the world.”
For rona koPitori, our kit is not a just a kit…it’s where we’re from and where we are heading 👆@PUMASouthAfrica— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 10, 2021
Available September 2021! #Sundowns #OurRiseIsLimitless pic.twitter.com/2NXALcdIcy
The statement said: “The home and away replica jerseys are proudly made in South Africa and will be available from September 1 at Puma.com‚ Puma stores‚ Totalsports‚ The Cross Trainer‚ Studio 88‚ Sportsmans Warehouse and selected retailers for R999 each. The home replica jerseys are also available for women (R899) and children (R799).”