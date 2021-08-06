Soccer

WATCH | At home with Reneilwe 'Yeye' Letsholonyane

06 August 2021 - 08:37
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Reneilwe "Yeye" Letsholonyane at his home in Fourways on July 29, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Former Bafana Bafana, Jomo Cosmos, Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United, Highlands Park and TS Galaxy midfielder Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane welcomed SowetanLive to his home in Johannesburg to reflect on his successful career.

"Yeye" talks about: 📌 U23s at the Olympics 📌Retirement 📌 Glittering Career 📌 Marriage 📌 Online Abuse 📌 Retiring Comfortably 📌 Coaching Chiefs in future and many MORE in this wide ranging interview on #PrimeSportsWithMahlatse

The 39-year-old Letsholonyane, who played at the 2010 Fifa World Cup, announced his retirement from the game last month bringing to an end a trophy laden professional career that spanned more than 15 years.

In this wide ranging interview, “Yeye” shared his opinions on the performance of the U23s at the Olympics, his marriage with television and radio broadcaster Mpho Letsholonyane.

As he continues to get coaching badges, Letsholonyane also spoke about his dream of coaching Kaizer Chiefs in future, dealing with online abusers, how he stayed for so long in the game and how he set himself up to be able to retire comfortably.

