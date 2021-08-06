WATCH | At home with Reneilwe 'Yeye' Letsholonyane

The 39-year-old Letsholonyane, who played at the 2010 Fifa World Cup, announced his retirement from the game last month bringing to an end a trophy laden professional career that spanned more than 15 years.

In this wide ranging interview, “Yeye” shared his opinions on the performance of the U23s at the Olympics, his marriage with television and radio broadcaster Mpho Letsholonyane.

As he continues to get coaching badges, Letsholonyane also spoke about his dream of coaching Kaizer Chiefs in future, dealing with online abusers, how he stayed for so long in the game and how he set himself up to be able to retire comfortably.