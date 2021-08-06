SuperSport United director of football Stan Matthews has said that his club has not received any formal bids from other teams for the services of star midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule.

There has been intense speculation linking Mokoena and Mbule to Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Kaizer Chiefs and Orland Pirates. Mbule has particularly been linked to Chiefs‚ with some of the social media speculation even suggesting the Soweto giants would unveil the SA Under-23 international on Friday.

Mathews‚ however‚ said unless there are any official approaches the duo remain at SuperSport in the coming season.

“There has not been any formal approach by other clubs for the services of Teboho and Sipho and we cannot keep on making further comments on this matter‚” Matthews said.

“Our focus is on preparations for the coming season‚ which starts with the MTN8 [quarterfinal] next weekend against Golden Arrows.

The 24-year-old Mokoena‚ who was part of South Africa’s U-23 team at the Tokyo Olympics‚ where they lost all their three matches‚ featured in 22 league matches last season and scored four goals for Kaitano Tembo’s Matsatsantsa.

Mokoena is expected to play a significant role for SuperSport in 2021-22 as they aim to improve from their fifth-placed DStv Premiership finish last season‚ and make an impression in the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

Mbule (23)‚ who was dropped from the Olympic team‚ was also key for United in 2020-21‚ featuring in 25 league matches and scoring four goals‚ plus one match in the Nedbank Cup.

SuperSport start the season against Arrows in the MTN8 at Princess Magogo Stadium next Saturday (August 14‚ 3pm)‚ with that match followed by Orlando Pirates and Swallows FC at Orlando Stadium (6pm).

United striker Bradley Grobler‚ meanwhile‚ emerged as a big winner in the club’s virtual end of the season awards by walking away with the Golden Boot‚ Players’ Player‚ Player of the season and the Chairman’s awards.

Promising midfielder Gape Moralo received the CEO’s award. Young Player of the Year award went to Keenan Phillips and the coaches’ award went to team manager and analyst Paul Matthews and physiotherapist Bafana Sihlali.