Mogaila yearns for maiden silverware

TS Galaxy midfielder Shaune Mogaila is desperate to win his first title in the DStv Premiership this coming season.

After coming close to winning a trophy with Highlands Park three years ago, only to lose to SuperSport United in the MTN8 final, the right-winger hopes this will be a campaign where he will break his duck.

But for him to do that, it means Galaxy must win the Nedbank Cup or the league title as they didn’t qualify for the top eight competition, the one he is desperate for.

“Two seasons ago, we were in the final of the MTN8 and the following year we were not in the top eight and this is not good for us,” Mogaila said.

“Last season again, we were not in the top eight. As a player you want to try and win the next one and rectify mistakes to get a gold medal.

“But it didn’t happen that way. But it is football. To think of how we ended up not qualifying for the top eight should be motivating for us, because we came close and ended up losing on goal difference.

“So, we should not be hard on ourselves. We must just focus this season to make sure we qualify as early as possible and win other titles. We must stamp our authority and make sure we are in the top eight as early as possible.”

The 25-year-old, who is now fully recovered from a knee injury, is expected to play a role for Galaxy in the upcoming season and help them reach their targets.

He also explained how he bounced back from that injury which kept him out for a while last season.

“Coming back from injury is not easy and you have to keep your head high and stay dedicated and committed. I also kept on focusing on what’s my best to make sure that I’m at my highest best,” he said.

“I tried, by all means, to make sure I pushed harder because the guys were not at the same level as me. They were higher and I was lower, so it was a motivation.

“After I completed my rehab, I had to focus on my fitness. Knee surgery is not easy. I had to push as much as possible and remain stable enough and mentally strong.”