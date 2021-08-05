Van der Linde's goal is to win his jersey back

TS Galaxy goalkeeper Westen van der Linde wants to reclaim the number one jersey from fellow keeper Marlon Heugh in the upcoming new season.

Van der Linde played 14 games for the Rockets, keeping four clean sheets and conceding 16 goals in his debut season in the DStv Premiership.

He started as the number one goalie at the beginning of the season, only to lose to Heugh when coach Owen da Gama took over earlier this year.

Heugh went on to appear 16 times and Van der Linde is planning to win the jersey back.

“From my side, to be honest, I want to play many games, but first, I have to show that I’m fit to play all the games and I want to be there for the team no matter what,” Van der Linde told the club media department.

“I want to have more clean sheets and I want to do better than last season. Last campaign, I learned a lot since it was my first season in the Premiership, and this year I’m ready.”

The 31-year-old added that they enjoy a healthy competition at the club with other keepers and that’s what makes them strong. “What gives me confidence is the brotherhood in this team. We support each other and we are there for each other and that’s something that pushes me,” he said.

“In every game, we want to have a clean sheet and when we get that or if they score against us, it is not all about the goalkeeper. What makes us good is our defenders, midfielders and strikers all working as a team.”

The Rockets will start their campaign against Kaizer Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium on August 22 and the keeper says they are ready for the new season.

“We are well-prepared. We are starting our first game against Chiefs and we don’t have injuries at the moment and that’s something that gives us confidence going forward.

“Playing against Chiefs is a big thing, but we approach it like any other game.

“We are not putting pressure on ourselves. The coaches are preparing us well even if we play the other big teams, nothing changes, our game still stay the same.”