Opener against Kaizer Chiefs biggest test for Galaxy – Da Gama

04 August 2021 - 08:01
Neville Khoza Journalist
Owen Da Gama, coach of TS Galaxy.
Image: Muzi Ntombela

TS Galaxy coach Owen da Gama is of the view that their DStv Premiership opening match against Kaizer Chiefs will be an indication of how ready they are for the new season.

Galaxy will host Chiefs in the season opener at Mbombela Stadium on August 22 where they will be eyeing a perfect start.

But with Chiefs having been busy in the transfer market signing quality players and recently winning the Carling Black Label Cup, Da Gama said that match would be the biggest test for the club.

“I don’t want us to be judged by one game, but it will give us an indication of how far we are going,” Da Gama told the Galaxy media department.

“This is the second season for TS Galaxy in the PSL and Chiefs are a solid brand that has been there all around for many years.

“So I think it will be very good to gauge ourselves against such a quality team that has done a lot of signings. They got a new coach [Stuart Baxter] and they just won the Carling Black Label Cup, so there is a lot of positive energy and good momentum.

“But I always say it’s always best to play the top teams first because then it allows you to raise your standard as well.”

With the additions they have made, Da Gama is confident that they will be competitive once the new season starts.

The Rockets have not made big signings. They brought in Europeans Igor Makitan and Vasilije Kolak from Bosnia and Herzegovina and signed Mohammed Anas, Mothobisi Mngomezulu, Xolani Nkombela, Xolani Slawula and Augustine Kwem.

“I don’t think there is any coach who will ever say I’m satisfied or I’m excited and happy. We always want to do better,” he said.

“Yes, there are still one or two positions that we are trying to fill, but with what we have and players that we brought in, I’m very happy and I’m excited not only about the new players but the players from last season who have just gone to another level.”

With the upcoming campaign their second, the 59-year-old also predicts it will be tough for his side.

