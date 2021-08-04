Musonda trusts teammates will help him score goals

New Swallows striker Mwape Musonda trusts his new teammates at the Dube Birds will make it easier for him to bang in goals.

Having been linked to AmaZulu in the past few weeks, many were surprised when Musonda surfaced at Swallows instead. The Zambian striker has joined Swallows as a free-agent after leaving United Arab Emirates side Hatta Club at the end of June.

“Obviously I am a striker and as a striker it’s about goals. You can’t be a striker and defend. I know that I need to score goals for the team. It feels great to be part of a Swallows team that are moving forward. You can see what the club is trying to achieve,’’ Musonda said.

“Looking at the squad here [at Swallows], I think I have a chance to score goals because when you have great players around you as a striker your job becomes easier.’’

Musonda is no stranger to the Premier Soccer League, having first arrived in SA to link up with Soweto giants Orlando Pirates from his native Zambian outfit Zanaco in 2013. It was at Black Leopards where the 30-year-old striker played his best football, winning the 2018/19 season’s Golden Boot with 16 goals from 28 games.

“It feels great to be back in SA. I think this is my seventh year in this country, so somehow when you’ve been in a place for this long it feels like home. In as much as this isn’t home, I’d say it’s nice to be back home,’’ Musonda noted.

Musonda revealed he’s been following Swallows from last season, where they relatively struggled to score goals (they scored 23 from 30 league outings), ending up with a record of 20 draws. The Zambian has also been amazed by the atmosphere at his new club.

“I have been watching the team since last season…watching from far I could see that there’s something going on there. When I got here, the environment and the atmosphere were just great,’’ Musonda noted.