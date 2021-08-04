Hunt to bring game intelligence at Chippa

For Chippa United to be competitive in the new season and not fight relegation again, new coach Gavin Hunt has identified an area where he feels it was lacking at the club in past years.

Hunt wants to introduce game intelligence to the Chilli Boys and this is something he will be working on before their first match of the season away to newbies Sekhukhune United on August 21.

Hunt has been hard at work since he took over at the Chilli Boys last month, trying to build a team and said there is still a lot of work to be done.

“I think we need to have an intelligent game and that’s something we need to work on. We need to get a little bit clever in how we play the game,” Hunt told the club media department.

“We got to have one or two ways of doing things, that's what I’ve seen with the current crop of players. So, we need diversity when game situations give you different scenarios, so we got to understand that.”

With less than three weeks before the start of the new season, the 57-year-old is still trying to put the team together as they are currently assessing other players.

And this could be a concern for Hunt as time is running out with the new campaign looming.

“We tried to get the fitness level up, obviously during the preseason and we are still looking at combinations as well,” he said.

“It’s been pretty much a mixer, not really too much of the technical side and we need to work on that in the next three weeks, that’s for sure.

“Once we nail down the core of players, we can certainly work on things we are trying to do and try to implement a little bit more than we had in the last two weeks.

“But that takes working with the players that are going to play. We have quite a few trials here, but it is something I’m used to and something which was expected.”