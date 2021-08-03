With less than three weeks before the start of the 2021/2022 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season‚ Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt doesn’t have a full squad.

Hunt‚ who is known for his forthrightness when dealing with issues‚ indicated that he is still running the rule over a number of trialists at their pre-season camp which started last week in Cape Town.

During their week long stay in the Mother City‚ Hunt will be using friendly matches against Cape Town City‚ Stellenbosch‚ Cape Town Spurs and Cape Town All Stars to test some of the players who are on trials.

“We are still looking at a few players‚ obviously we need to get a squad you know. There are a couple of trialists at the moment and some of them I don’t even their names‚” said Hunt who joined the Chilli Boyz last month in a surprise move after a frustrating domestic campaign with Kaizer Chiefs.

Chippa United stars the campaign with a tricky clash against newly promoted Sekhukhune United at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa on 21 August and Hunt said they must be ready for the opener.

“We will be ready for the start the season but we need players. We will have to take it one game at a time when the season starts and see what happens. For me personally‚ it has been fine since I arrived at Chippa‚ no problems at all. This is one of those things that happen in football.”

Chippa finished second from the bottom on the log last season and they only retained their status via the highly contested play-offs which went ahead without Royal AM and Hunt will be under pressure to change their fortunes.