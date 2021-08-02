Dolly’s arrival at Chiefs sends out message of intent this season, says coach Baxter

Keagan Dolly’s arrival at Kaizer Chiefs sends a message about the club’s level of ambition to restore itself to competitiveness, Amakhosi coach Stuart Baxter has said.

Baxter said the Bafana Bafana left-wing star and 2016 Caf Champions League-winner with Mamelodi Sundowns was not included among Sunday’s substitutes for the preseason Carling Black Label Cup at Orlando Stadium as he has work to do on his fitness.

Some of Chiefs’ other new signings — including Kgaogelo Sekgota and Phathutshedzo Nange — showed glimpses of their potential with bright performances in the 0-0 draw, then 4-3 penalty shoot-out win against Orlando Pirates.

This will have raised Amakhosi supporter’s expectations for a potentially exciting combination under Baxter — the last coach to win silverware at Chiefs with a second league and cup double in 2014-15, seven seasons ago.

And the introduction of Dolly, signed out-of-contract after four-and-a-half seasons for Montpellier in France’s Ligue 1 as one of the biggest transfers of the 2021-22 preseason window, is still to come.

It was put to Baxter that Dolly’s signing sends a clear message of Chiefs’ seriousness in their rebuilding mission.