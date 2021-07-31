WATCH | Percy Tau scores stunning first goal for Brighton
Percy Tau scored a trademark stunning first goal for Brighton & Hove Albion in their 3-1 pre-season friendly against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
Premier League side Albion enjoyed their first win of the 2021-22 pre-season as Enock Mwepu‚ the Zambian midfielder who joined Brighton from Red Bull Salzburg this month‚ and Tau scored their first goals for the club.
Aaron Connolly opened the scoring early on‚ before Mwepu doubled the visitors' lead 10 minutes before the break.
Luton’s goal came shortly before half-time through Harry Cornick. Tau’s moment of brilliance with a weaving run and low finish made the game safe for Brighton in the 63rd.
Bafana Bafana star Tau will hope the goal bodes well for more game time at Brighton when they kick off their Premier League campaign against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday‚ August 14.
Luton ended 12th in the second-tier Championship last season.