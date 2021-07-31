WATCH | Percy Tau scores stunning first goal for Brighton

Percy Tau scored a trademark stunning first goal for Brighton & Hove Albion in their 3-1 pre-season friendly against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Premier League side Albion enjoyed their first win of the 2021-22 pre-season as Enock Mwepu‚ the Zambian midfielder who joined Brighton from Red Bull Salzburg this month‚ and Tau scored their first goals for the club.