Maritzburg assessing ex-Chiefs keeper Petersen

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brylon Petersen could join Maritzburg United ahead of the new season.

Petersen, who was among the four players to be released by Chiefs earlier this week, started training with the Team of Choice on Wednesday.

The keeper, together with veteran midfielder Willard Katsande, Kgotso Moleko and Philani Zulu left Amakhosi on Tuesday, while Yagan Sasman, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Lazalous Kambole were put on the transfer list.

Petersen never featured for even one game for the Soweto giants and was a fourth-choice goalie behind Itumeleng Khune, Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma during his stay.

But the 25-year-old from Pietermaritzburg will join his home team should he impress the technical team, according to club chairman Farouk Kadodia.

“He started training with us yesterday [Wednesday] and if he impresses the technical team, then we will sign him,” Kadodia told Sowetan.

Maritzburg currently have one goalkeeper after they parted ways with Jethren Barr and Bongani Mpandle, who has since joined Cape Town City.

They only have German international Marcel Engelhardt as their keeper and will need to strengthen that department.

“We will sign a goalkeeper before the season starts. Right now, as I said, we are still looking at Petersen and will make a decision based on what the technical team will see in him.”

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United continued with their signing spree after they unveiled Charlton Mashuma and Edwin Gyimah yesterday.

Gyimah joined the DStv Premiership newbies from relegated Black Leopards, while Mashumba came from Polokwane City in the GladAfrica Championship.

Gyimah, 30, has expressed his excitement to have joined the club and that he hopes his experience will help Babina Noko in their maiden season in the Premiership.

“I’m so excited about this journey, Sekhukhune is a wonderful team and there is a lot that we need to do as players,” Gyimah told the club media department yesterday.

“I’m so happy to be part of the journey. What the supporters can expect from us is good performances on the field, discipline, focus and dedication."

Mashumba promises to score goals and help the club maintain its status in the league. “I’m very excited to be here and being part of this great club and I’m looking forward to the exciting season,” Mashuma said.

“The fans can expect some goals from me. I will do my utmost best to make sure the club is where it belongs.”