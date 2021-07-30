'Grateful' Khune hopes to extend his Chiefs stay

Itumeleng Khune thinks his performance at Kaizer Chiefs will be a selling point for him to remain at the club beyond his two-year contract which was renewed only this week.

Before his contract extension, speculation was rife that Khune would leave Amakhosi, and he is not sure if he will be given another deal afterwards.

The 34-year-old did not enjoy a good season. In 18 appearances across all competitions, Khune only kept four clean sheets and that was in the CAF Champions League.

He also could not displace fellow goalkeepers Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma in the starting lineup.

There were also rumours that Khune was entertaining a lucrative offer from Shabab Al-Ahli, the United Arab Emirates club based in Dubai, but he opted to remain with Chiefs.

“I think the club will decide on that [if he will stay on after his two-year-contract] but I’m really grateful for yet another opportunity I’ve been given by Chiefs,” Khune told the media during an online Carling Black Label Cup press conference ahead of their match against rivals Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (5pm).

“I think we've got a great goalkeeping department and a good coach who made it clear to us that we are all number ones and we have to fight for the number one spot.

“We’ve always had a healthy competition and no one is guaranteed a starting berth. So, we all are going to earn our place in the team and to support one another if we are not playing. We are not doing it for our benefit, but for the club.

“So, we are going to help the club to achieve the goals that we set for ourselves. But I’m very grateful for the new contract. I don’t know if it will be my last. It will depend on what I still have to give on the pitch.”

Khune is also poised to beat the record for the longest-serving player at Chiefs. This season will be his 18th and that equals the record held by legendary Ace Ntsoelengoe.

Next year Khune is expected to hold the new record of his own in a 19-season stay at Chiefs.

He has been a part of the senior team set-up since 2004.