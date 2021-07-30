Stuart Baxter has suggested that Kaizer Chiefs are unlikely to make more attacking signings ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Chiefs have been the most active of the Premier Soccer League’s big three in the transfer market‚ displaying their ambition to reverse six unprecedented seasons without silverware with eight ambitious acquisitions.

This week‚ Amakhosi concluded arguably the biggest-name signing of the window when they snatched up Bafana Bafana and ex-Mamelodi Sundown wing star Keagan Dolly who was out of contract at Montpellier in the French Ligue 1.

Dolly arrived with ex-Bidvest Wits defensive midfield star Cole Alexander‚ adding to the eight signings already announced at Naturena.

However‚ only two of those – Dolly and another winger‚ Kgaogelo Sekgota‚ from Swallows – are attacking players.

Njabulo Ngcobo from Swallows and Thabani Dube (from Richards Bay) are centrebacks and Sifiso Hlanti (Swallows) and Sibusiso Mabiliso (AmaZulu) are left-backs.

Phathutshedzo Nange (Stellenbosch) is a midfielder and Brandon Petersen (without club) a goalkeeper‚ while midfielder Given Thabedi returns from loan from Swallows.

Baxter was asked in Thursday’s pre-match press conference to the Sunday’s pre-season Carling Black Cup against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium if Chiefs intend to beef up their front line further.

“We’ve signed a few centre backs‚ we’ve signed a few fullbacks‚” Baxter said.

“In attack‚ we have options there. We have Leo Castro who’s probably going to be out for another 16 weeks and Lebo Manyama is coming back.

“Samir [Nurkovic]‚ we are hoping is going to be a clean bill of health now to kick on. We’re always looking in the market‚ even if it’s only in the event of.

“But at this moment in time we feel that with the attacking options that we have‚ when we get everybody in‚ and everybody fit‚ then we’ll make a decision if we need to be active‚ or if we can just make‚ let’s say‚ contingency plans.

“I think at the moment if we get everybody fit we can make a more definitive decision on that one.”

Chiefs‚ eighth-placed finishers in the 2020-21 DStv Premiership season‚ play their first official match of 2021-22 in their MTN8 quarterfinal against league champions Sundowns on the weekend of August 14.