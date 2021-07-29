Sponsorship guru confident PSL will find new backer

Despite corporate SA struggling due to the pandemic, football sponsorship guru Steward Masela thinks the Premier Soccer League (PSL) will still find a replacement for the Telkom Knockout.

After Telkom ended their relationship with the league last season, the PSL is yet to find a replacement tournament for the 16 Premiership teams, leaving the Nedbank Cup and the MTN8 as only the knockout competitions.

But Masela, a renowned football sponsorship consultant who worked for companies like EXP, a strategic sponsorship, digital and event marketing agency, explained why the PSL may get a replacement even though businesses are struggling.

“I think every brand and every company has to review and look into their budget cost with the marketing and in most instances, most corporates are struggling,” Masela told Sowetan yesterday.

“It could be that matter, but globally, I think sponsorships are being signed for different sporting codes and SA is not far off from that. So the PSL might still get a partner. I think there is still enough time to get a sponsorship.

“Remember, the Telkom Knockout is normally in November or December, so signing a deal is something that is well within their range. I’m positive that they may find a partner for that competition.

“Last year, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza said that the competition would be replaced this coming season, but the tournament won’t happen again.”

It was also understood that Absa, which was the title sponsor for the PSL, would take over from Telkom when they ended their relationship last season.

Masela, however, is adamant that other businesses will be interested in sponsoring the league in future.

“That door is still very much open and I’m certain if you look at the Euros just now, who would have thought a brand like Tik Tok will sponsor them,” he said.

“The likes of Tik Tok and other new companies can look at the PSL and say this is something we can work with and get value out of it.

“There is always room for sponsors to come in and like I said, I’m confident that they might find a partner before the end of the year.

“If they don’t, then I’m sure they already have plans for next year. If they find it this year, it will be a bonus in terms of cash flow. If they don't, they have already budgeted for it.”