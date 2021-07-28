Soccer

Tinkler hails pre-season tour a success

Coach hopes Citizens hit the ground running

By Charles Baloyi - 28 July 2021 - 08:04
Coach Eric Tinkler.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

After their pre-season tour to Limpopo and Gauteng, Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler hopes his team will hit the ground running in the 2021/22 DStv Premiership.

Tinkler declared their pre-season tour a success, and he says that his players are ready for the new season.

The Mother City-based outfit will open their league campaign against SuperSport United at the Cape Town Stadium on August 21.

A week before the league starts, the Citizens will play against AmaZulu in the quarterfinal of the MTN8.

They have since signed Patrick Fisher, keeper Darren Keet, Bongani Mphandle and striker Khanyisa Mayo.

During their tour, City played friendly matches against the Limpopo Academy and Marumo Gallants in Polokwane.

In Gauteng, Tinkler's charges played against PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns in Tshwane.

“The players did all their medicals and the Covid-19 tests on July 5. We also did the fitness assessment to see where they were in terms of their fitness level. They were on break for four weeks, and we started to load them extensively in the second week.

“The purpose of going to camp was for team building to allow the players to bond and to focus on our game model and club culture. We are also focusing on the club objectives for the upcoming season. We played three friendly games, and I was happy with the whole trip. I was satisfied with what we focused on during the tour,” said Tinkler.

