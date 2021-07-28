Kaizer Chiefs have announced contract extensions for five senior players ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The senior players‚ whose contracts ended on June 30‚ are goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune‚ midfielder/attacker Lebogang Manyama‚ attacker Khama Billiat‚ midfielder/attacker Bernard Parker and right-back Ramahlwe Mphahlele.

Chiefs said in a statement: “Senior players Itumeleng Khune‚ Lebogang Manyama‚ Khama Billiat‚ Bernard Parker and Ramahlwe Mphahlele will continue playing for Kaizer Chiefs in the new season as their contracts have been extended by the club.

“Khune is the longest-serving player in the current team as he has been a part of the senior team set-up since 2004. The goalkeeper has been given two years’ extension to his contract.

“This means the player will go into his record-equalling 18th season with Kaizer Chiefs’ senior team. He joins Patrick ‘Ace’ Ntsoelengoe in the record books of Amakhosi. Ntsoelengoe played for Chiefs from 1970 and retired in 1988.

“Amakhosi have also signed another one-year contract with option to extend for a further year with attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama.

“Captain Bernard Parker will get to play in his 11th season for Amakhosi as he has also been given a one-year contract extension. The attacker played 42 games last season for Chiefs‚ making him the second-most capped player of the 2020-21 season.

“He also captained the team in the latter part of the season. He played and captained 13 of the 15 Caf Champions League games for Chiefs last season [including when Chiefs lost in the final against Al Ahly].

“Defender Mphahlele has also received a contract extension for the next season with a one-year option.

“Chiefs have also extended Khama Billiat’s contract. He will be with Amakhosi for two more seasons after signing for two years.”

Chiefs announced the signings of Bafana Bafana attacking star Dolly and ex-Bidvest Wits central midfielder Cole Alexander on Tuesday.

Amakhosi had already announced six signings before that – Brandon Peterson‚ Sifiso Hlanti‚ Phathutshedzo Nange‚ Njabulo Ngcobo‚ Sibusiso Mabiliso‚ Kgaogelo Sekgota and Thabani Dube. Midfielder Given Thibedi has been recalled from two seasons on loan at Swallows FC.

Chiefs have shown their intentions to rebuild on the back of six unprecedented seasons without silverware.