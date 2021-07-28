Galaxy beef up squad with seven new signings

TS Galaxy have signed defender Igor Makitan and goalkeeper Vasilije Kolak from Bosnia and Herzegovina side FK Krupa.

The two join Mohammed Anas, Mothobisi Mngomezulu, Xolani Nkombela, Xolani Slawula and Augustine Kwem as the new signings ahead of the new season.

Makitanm and Kolak, both 26, have already played in a friendly against Orlando Pirates on Saturday, where the Rockets won 1-0 and both imports were impressive.

A source at the club informed Sowetan yesterday that Makitan and Kolak had been here for two weeks before signing with the Mpumalanga club.

“These players featured this past weekend against Pirates in our friendly match at Royal Marang Hotel [in Rustenburg],” the source said.

"Makitan was impressive in that game together with Kolak, who kept a clean sheet in that match."

All these players signed two-year deals with an option to renew.

The Rockets have already parted ways with Bevan Fransman, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, who has since retired, Xolani Mahola, Felix Badenhorst, Sefako Matlala, Gerald Modisane, Myer Bevan, Mbulelo Wambi and Zambian striker Chitiya Mususu.

“We lost three defenders in Fransman, Sefako and Modisane and we had to strengthen that department,” the source said.

Asked for comment, Galaxy media and communications manager Minenhle Mkhize could neither deny nor confirm the news, but said they would unveil all their new signings on August 8.

“We cannot confirm the new signings at this stage because we don’t want to spoil the excitement for our supporters,” Mkhize said yesterday. “We will properly unveil our players like we did last season.”

The Rockets have been having their pre-season in Potchefstroom as they continue with their preparations for the new season.