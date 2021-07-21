Soccer

Britain's women's team take knee in Olympic opener

By Reuters - 21 July 2021 - 13:52
Lucy Bronze of Team Great Britain takes a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement prior to the Women's First Round Group E match between Great Britain and Chile during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Dome on July 21, 2021 in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan.
Lucy Bronze of Team Great Britain takes a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement prior to the Women's First Round Group E match between Great Britain and Chile during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Dome on July 21, 2021 in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan.
Image: Masashi Hara

Great Britain's women's footballers took the knee before their Tokyo Olympics opening 2-0 win over Chile on Wednesday, fulfilling a pre-Games promise to support racial equality and establishing a significant precedent later followed by other teams.

On the first day of sport at Tokyo 2020 and with the International Olympic Committee confirming the gesture did not violate its Rule 50 banning political statements, the United States and Sweden both followed suit ahead of their match, as did New Zealand.

For Team GB captain Steph Houghton it was important to follow through with a promise made before the Games.

"Taking the knee was something we spoke about as a group. We feel so strongly and we want to show we're united," she said.

"We want to fight all forms of discrimination and as a group of women we wanted to kneel against it."

Black players in the England men's team were subjected to a storm of online racist abuse this month after their Euro 2020 final defeat, drawing widespread condemnation from the squad's captain, manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians.

The IOC's Rule 50 forbids any kind of "demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda" in Olympic venues and any other Olympic area.

UK police arrest four over racist abuse of England soccer players

Four people have been arrested over online racist abuse aimed at members of the England soccer team after Sunday's European Championship final, ...
News
5 days ago

Day 1 hero Ngidi insists SA are unified despite some players not taking a knee

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi says the team are united despite some of the players opting not to take a knee in respect of the Black Lives Matter ...
Sport
1 month ago

Proteas players’ choice on whether to take a knee in first Test in the Windies

It will be up to individual SA players whether to take the knee or not before the start of the first Test against the West Indies at Daren Sammy ...
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?