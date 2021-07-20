Pitso's CV further enhanced by CAF triumph

Legendary coach Pitso Mosimane’s victory in the CAF Champions League final for Al Ahly against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday saw him become the second-most successful coach in the competition.

Mosimane now boasts three Champions League titles and is one short of Manuel Jose of Portugal, who guided Al Ahly to four in 2001, 2005, 2006 and 2008.

His first Champions League title came while he was coaching Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016, before his back-to-back victories with Al Ahly last year and recently.

The victory on Saturday also saw him become the first African coach to win three Champions League titles.

Before his victory on Saturday, he was tied on two with Mouine Chabaane (Tunisia), Mahmoud El-Gohary (Egypt), Boubacar Fofana (Guinea), Oscar Fullone (Argentina), Celeste Tambwe (Dr Congo), and Stefan Zwytoko (Poland).

Mosimane is no stranger to creating a bit of history by winning titles as he has become familiar with it during his time with Sundowns.

His 13 domestic trophies with SuperSport United and Sundowns make for an impressive CV. He's the only coach to have won the title five times, and is tied with Gavin Hunt to win it three times in succession.

Since he went to Egypt in September last year, Jingles guided Ahly to the Egyptian Premier League, the Egypt Cup, two Champions League titles, and the Super Cup. Admittedly, he found the league title in the land of the Pharaohs all wrapped up, but was still handed a medal.

He also went to the global stage with the Red Devils at the Club World Cup in Doha, securing a third-place finish which came with a bronze medal, a first for Al Ahly.

Mosimane, meanwhile, thanked Alhy boss Mahmoud El Khatib for entrusting him with the job. “I want to dedicate the trophy to‚ of course‚ ‘Captain Bibo’ [Khatib]‚ because Mr Khatib gave trust to me.

“He could have gone to Europe and brought all these Europeans who are always coming to Africa to coach. But Africans‚ we can win it ourselves." – Additional reporting by Marc Strydom

Most successful coaches in CAF Champions League:

1. Manual Jose, Portugal – 2001, 2005, 2006, 2008 with Al Ahly

2 Pitso Mosimane, SA – 2016 (Sundowns), 2020, 2021 (Al Ahly)

3. Mouine Chabaane, Tunisia – 2018, 2019 with ES Tunis

4. Mahmoud El-Gohary, Egypt – 1982 (Al Ahly), 1993 (Zamalek)

5. Boubacar Fofana, Guinea – 1975, 1977 with Hafia Conakry

6. Oscar Fullone, Argentina – 1998 (ASEC Mimosas), 1999 (Raja Casablanca)

7. Céleste Tambwe Late, DR Congo – (1966, 1967) with TP Mazembe

8. Stefan Zwytoko, Poland – 1981, 1990 with JS Kabylie