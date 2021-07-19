Team effort will win the day, vows Gallants new coach

Newly appointed Marumo Gallants coach Sebastien Migné has been following the Premier Soccer League from a distance and is excited about the opportunity to work in one of the biggest leagues in Africa.

The 48-year-old Frenchman was introduced as the new coach of the Limpopo-based outfit on Thursday. He arrived in Limpopo with his assistant Jean-Francois Losciuto of Belgium.

Migné had a stint as a coach for the Equatorial Guinea and the Kenyan national teams. He also worked as a manager for the Democratic Republic of Congo national team.

“I am happy to work in a new country and new league. I know a lot about the PSL. I will give it my best and I hope to lead them to the top eight. I will bring a few changes, but I am not here to change everything. I want to try to build something with this team. I know SA and know about the league. I coached players that played here at the national teams that I worked at,” said Migné.

He said he would not succeed alone and needed help from the players and management to achieve his target. He is excited about leading the club in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

“The timing for me to take on a new challenge is perfect. When Gallants approached me, we both had the same ambitions. However, I cannot do it alone as it would be difficult. The board, players, and my staff must pull in the same direction. I have been in the country for a few days, but I am impressed with what I have seen,” said Migné.