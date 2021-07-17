LIVE BLOG | Stage is set for a mouthwatering showdown between Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly
No doubt Saturday’s night Champions League final is the biggest match in Kaizer Chiefs' 51-year history.
Chiefs have a date with destiny against defending champions Al Ahly in the African championship decider at Stade Mohamed V in the heart of the city of Casablanca in Morocco (kickoff 8pm in Morocco, 9pm SA time).
45 + 1’| #CHIEFS 0 : 0 #AHLY— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 17, 2021
VAR Check: Red card for Mashiane#Amakhosi4Life #KCAfrica4Life #TotalEnergiesCAFCL #KCGoingForGold
45’| #CHIEFS 0 : 0 #AHLY— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 17, 2021
Mashiane is booked for an illegal tackle #Amakhosi4Life #KCAfrica4Life #TotalEnergiesCAFCL #KCGoingForGold
Expectations are high among South Africans and Amakhosi fans ahead of their first Champions League final. There will also be a South African on the other bench, former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.
SCORE UPDATE (1️⃣0️⃣ Mins)— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) July 17, 2021
⚽️ Chiefs 0️⃣➖0️⃣ Al Ahly #TotalEnergiesCAFCL #CAFCLFinal pic.twitter.com/eaqk5Y8QnZ
1’| #CHIEFS 0 : 0 #AHLY— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 17, 2021
First half kick-off#Amakhosi4Life #KCAfrica4Life #TotalEnergiesCAFCL #KCGoingForGold
Our 1️⃣1️⃣ Eagles For The Final 👊#AfricaYaAhly #CHAM9IONS pic.twitter.com/Kqm4Aby4IN— Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) July 17, 2021
Kaizer Chiefs starting 11 vs Al Ahly. pic.twitter.com/8YKgFm54Kc— Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) July 17, 2021
We are a country of many facets. As we rebuild after a challenging week, we must pause to wish @KaizerChiefs well ahead of their encounter against Al Ahly. Unity must be the fruit of success on the field. Give Pitso our warmest regards as you go for gold. pic.twitter.com/KRiDYOJT0c— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 17, 2021
Going for gold! 🏆— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) July 17, 2021
We would like to wish @KaizerChiefs all the best tonight as they face Al Ahly for the CAF Champions League title.
Sininqwenelela impumelelo makhosi amahle. 🇿🇦
#Amakhosi4Lifepic.twitter.com/lzdajMIYpJ
Match Day!— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 17, 2021
🏆#CAFCL Final!
⚽️Kaizer Chiefs vs. Al Ahly
👕First Team
🗓️Saturday 17 July 2021
🏟Stade Mohammed V, Morocco
🕞21h00 (SAST)
📺SuperSport PSL 202 & SABC 1
📢Operation: Going For Gold✌🏾#Amakhosi4Life #KCAfrica4Life #TotalEnergiesCAFCL #KCGoingForGold pic.twitter.com/D6MmiunlFw
Today Is The Day 💪 ⚽️ 🦅#AfricaYaAhly #CHAM9IONS pic.twitter.com/A0qh7kMQ3y— Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) July 17, 2021