Soccer

Mashiane doesn't want to let mom down

Chiefs ace promised to bring home Champs League title

16 July 2021 - 08:02
Neville Khoza Journalist
Happy Mashiane of Kaizer Chiefs. File photo.
Happy Mashiane of Kaizer Chiefs. File photo.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Happy Mashiane is determined to keep his promise to his mom - that Kaizer Chiefs will bring home the CAF Champions League title.

Chiefs will face Al Ahly in the final at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca tomorrow (9pm), looking to make history by lifting the title and joining Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns as the only SA sides to have clinched the continental competition.

“Before I left SA I was on a call with my mom and I promised her that I would do my best because she must be proud. I promised her that I will bring it home, so I have to make sure I keep my promise,” Mashiane told the Chiefs media department on their arrival in Morocco.

“Everyone is looking forward to the final. We are well prepared, mentally, so we just have to go there and do our best.

“The talk has been [on] one thing - that we worked very hard for so that we can reach the final, we are here now, we just have to work extra hard since we are in the final because that’s what we wanted.

“Now we promised many people that we are going to take this thing back home. So, we have to work extra hard.”

Chiefs departed on a charter flight from OR Tambo International Airport via Nigeria en route to Casablanca on Wednesday morning.

The 23-year-old has played an integral part in the club's fortunes this season, having made four appearances in the Amakhosi's run to their maiden Champions League final.

Without the fans at the stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions, the midfielder admitted that they would miss their 12th player - the supporters.

“We do feel the vibe. People were waiting for us at the airport so we could feel the vibe. Playing a final where there are no supporters is not something we are going to get used to because football is a game where the supporters need to be there for us to feel the atmosphere,” Mashiane said.

First goal always key for Pitso - Arendse

Having worked with coach Pitso Mosimane for almost eight years at Mamelodi Sundowns, Wayne Arendse has given an engrossing lowdown on how he expects ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Billiat tipped to be ace up Chiefs’ sleeve

Khama Billiat could be the main man for Kaizer Chiefs against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco, ...
Sport
1 hour ago

We're in CAF final through hard work, says Blom

The only player to feature in all 14 Kaizer Chiefs’ CAF Champions League games en route to the final, Njabulo Blom, has chalked up Amakhosi’s purple ...
Sport
1 day ago

SuperSport to broadcast the Caf Champions League final between Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly

SuperSport have confirmed that they will broadcast the highly anticipated Caf Champions League final between Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly at the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?
From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals