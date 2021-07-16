Mashiane doesn't want to let mom down

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Happy Mashiane is determined to keep his promise to his mom - that Kaizer Chiefs will bring home the CAF Champions League title.

Chiefs will face Al Ahly in the final at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca tomorrow (9pm), looking to make history by lifting the title and joining Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns as the only SA sides to have clinched the continental competition.

“Before I left SA I was on a call with my mom and I promised her that I would do my best because she must be proud. I promised her that I will bring it home, so I have to make sure I keep my promise,” Mashiane told the Chiefs media department on their arrival in Morocco.

“Everyone is looking forward to the final. We are well prepared, mentally, so we just have to go there and do our best.

“The talk has been [on] one thing - that we worked very hard for so that we can reach the final, we are here now, we just have to work extra hard since we are in the final because that’s what we wanted.

“Now we promised many people that we are going to take this thing back home. So, we have to work extra hard.”

Chiefs departed on a charter flight from OR Tambo International Airport via Nigeria en route to Casablanca on Wednesday morning.

The 23-year-old has played an integral part in the club's fortunes this season, having made four appearances in the Amakhosi's run to their maiden Champions League final.

Without the fans at the stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions, the midfielder admitted that they would miss their 12th player - the supporters.

“We do feel the vibe. People were waiting for us at the airport so we could feel the vibe. Playing a final where there are no supporters is not something we are going to get used to because football is a game where the supporters need to be there for us to feel the atmosphere,” Mashiane said.