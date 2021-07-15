Soccer

New City kit inspired by late title triumph

Attire pays homage to Aguero's decisive moment

By Sowetan Reporter - 15 July 2021 - 08:34
Manchester City player Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden model the club’s new kit.
Manchester City player Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden model the club’s new kit.
Image: Supplied

Global sports company Puma yesterday unveiled the new Manchester City home kit, saying it was inspired by the iconic late goal from the 2011/12 season that provided the club with their first English Premier League trophy.

While neck-and-neck with Manchester United in the title race, former City striker Sergio Aguero famously scored a winning stoppage-time goal, on 93 minutes, against Queens Park Rangers, to seal City's first Premiership title 10 years ago. 

"The memory of the legendary 93:20 [the time Aguero scored a winning goal for City to edge the title ahead of rivals Manchester United] echoes through the new home kit as a striking all-over repeated graphic of a digital clock paying tribute to the remarkable generation of players and the last-minute strike that sealed the league in a way no football fan could have predicted," Puma said in a statement.

"The 2011/12 season was a thriller, it started with an array of exciting signings and ended with 93:20 – a momentous goal that secured the club’s first Premier League title, marking the climax of the league’s most remarkable season and the beginning of a new era for Manchester City. Since this historic moment, City have gone on to win the Premier League title five times in the last 10 seasons," Puma added.

“Witnessing that moment is something I will never forget. When the goal went in, we knew we had just seen greatness, something special”, said Micah Richards, Manchester City legend.

“The league was hanging in the balance and then to secure it in the final minute, in that fashion, I don’t think it will ever be replicated. The new kit is a perfect tribute to one of the greatest moments in City’s history.” 

Mncube hopes to carry fine form into top flight

New Sekhukhune signing Vusimuzi Mncube is looking forward to the challenge of playing Premiership football with the club.
Sport
4 hours ago

Uthongathi maintain they are not up for sale

Uthongathi manager Makhosonke Mhlongo has moved swiftly to quell speculation that the reason the club have let go of key players was that they intend ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Phohlongo thrilled with surprise Bafana call-up

Masilake “Scara” Phohlongo is excited to have earned his first senior cap through Bafana Bafana's campaign in the ongoing Cosafa Cup tournament in ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Downs won't take foot off pedal, warns Mokwena

After a successful season where they won the DStv Premiership title and dominated from the start to finish, champions Mamelodi Sundowns are not ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?
From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals