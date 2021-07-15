New City kit inspired by late title triumph

Global sports company Puma yesterday unveiled the new Manchester City home kit, saying it was inspired by the iconic late goal from the 2011/12 season that provided the club with their first English Premier League trophy.

While neck-and-neck with Manchester United in the title race, former City striker Sergio Aguero famously scored a winning stoppage-time goal, on 93 minutes, against Queens Park Rangers, to seal City's first Premiership title 10 years ago.

"The memory of the legendary 93:20 [the time Aguero scored a winning goal for City to edge the title ahead of rivals Manchester United] echoes through the new home kit as a striking all-over repeated graphic of a digital clock paying tribute to the remarkable generation of players and the last-minute strike that sealed the league in a way no football fan could have predicted," Puma said in a statement.

"The 2011/12 season was a thriller, it started with an array of exciting signings and ended with 93:20 – a momentous goal that secured the club’s first Premier League title, marking the climax of the league’s most remarkable season and the beginning of a new era for Manchester City. Since this historic moment, City have gone on to win the Premier League title five times in the last 10 seasons," Puma added.

“Witnessing that moment is something I will never forget. When the goal went in, we knew we had just seen greatness, something special”, said Micah Richards, Manchester City legend.

“The league was hanging in the balance and then to secure it in the final minute, in that fashion, I don’t think it will ever be replicated. The new kit is a perfect tribute to one of the greatest moments in City’s history.”