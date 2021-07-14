Proteas ODI captain Temba Bavuma has admitted that they were “totally outplayed” in the embarrassing 43-run defeat to minnows Ireland at Malahide Cricket Ground in Dublin on Tuesday night.

It was Ireland’s first ODI victory over South Africa in seven attempts and the fourth time they have beaten a team in the top five after their defeat of Pakistan in the 2007 World Cup‚ and England in 2011 and last year.

Ireland were put in to bat first and scored 290‚ with captain Andy Balbirnie registering his seventh ODI century. They were equally impressive with ball in hand as they bowled out the Proteas for 247 after 48.3 3overs.

“We were totally outplayed‚” was Bavuma’s frank response.

“Starting with the decision to bowl first‚ you are always looking to strike up front and unfortunately we were not able to do that. In saying that‚ we did create some chances but we just didn’t create enough and throughout the innings we weren’t really able to exploit the conditions.”

Bavuma also admitted they were not at their best when it came to fielding‚ and with ball in hand‚ in the closing stages as they allowed Ireland to score about 100 runs in their last ten overs.

“We had the run rate in check but going into that last phase of the match‚ I think they got about a 100 runs in the last ten overs and it was criminal from us. From a fielding point of view‚ we didn’t rock up and when you compare our fielding versus their fielding‚ it was chalk and cheese.

“With the bat as well‚ there was nothing meaningful that came from us besides Janneman Malan who got 80 plus score and he was not really supported by the other guys. To be honest‚ we were totally outplayed and we need to come back stronger.”

Bavuma was also not impressed with the way they bowled as they only managed to take five wickets in their 50 overs.

“In the death bowling phase we just haven’t shown any consistency and that makes it hard to set a plan. We have had enough conversations and those conversations need to [produce] some action. The guys who are bowling are the guys that we trust but in saying that‚ there are other guys on the sidelines who are known to have the skill.

“Maybe there is a strong case in giving opportunities to other guys to showcase what they can do in that phase. Short and wide is never a plan‚ I’d like to give the bowlers the benefit of doubt in execution. But in saying that‚ it has been happening all too often.

“We find ourselves out there in the field trying to defend and that makes things a little bit difficult. With regards to the dropped catches and our fielding‚ those are not standards that we pride ourselves on in dropping catches.”

The Proteas played without fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and batsman Quinton de Kock‚ and Bavuma said they are managing their workloads.

“I was asked the question if we took the Irish guys lightly‚ that is definitely not the case. With Quinny (De Kock)‚ we are trying to manage his workload and Janneman (Malan) got into the side because he is the guy who has done very well in white ball cricket‚ and that opportunity came about for him.

“With Lungi‚ it is also about managing his workload as well because we saw in the last game that his speeds were lower than normal. That was the thinking behind those decisions.”