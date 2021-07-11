Soccer

SA under-23 Olympic team suffers a huge blow after the withdrawal of five players

By Own Staff - 11 July 2021 - 17:56
SA under-23 coach David Notoane is having a tough time preparing the Team South Africa football team for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The South African under-23 Olympic team suffered a huge blow following the withdrawal of five players due to various medical reasons.

The players released from the camp are: Lyle Foster‚ Fagrie Lakay‚ Abbubaker Mobara‚ Sipho Mbule and Keletso Makgalwa (a standby player).

The changes in the camp come a week after the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) announced the final under-23 men’s Olympic squad for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games to take place between July 22 and August 8.

The South Africans are in Group A together with hosts Japan‚ the team they play on July 22 at the Tokyo Stadium‚ and France‚ the side they meet at Saitama Stadium on July 25.

The under-23s will then round off their group stage matches against Mexico at the Sapporo Dome on July 28.

Coach David Notoane will announce replacements soon.

