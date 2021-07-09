Mosimane reckons Downs' opponents sign 'wrong players'

Al Ahly coach Pitso “Jingles” Mosimane has predicted his former club Mamelodi Sundowns will defend the DStv Premiership title, underlining that teams who should be challenging the Tshwane giants are struggling to sign right playing personnel.

Mosimane inspired Sundowns to three league titles on the trot, before leaving for Al Ahly last October. The departure of Jingles saw Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena take charge as co-coaches, working hand-in-hand with another veteran coach Steve Komphela. The trio managed to win the title last season.

Jingles sees no reason why Downs can’t defend their DStv Premiership title in the 2021/22 term. “I believe they [Sundowns] will win it [the league title] again this year because I am looking at the competition. I am looking at the direct competition. I say ‘maybe the personnel that has been gathered even now is not strong enough to win the league'. You must sign the right players, it’s important,’’ said Mosimane.

“You need to sign players who know how to win things. When I gathered Sundowns I had Wayne Arendse, he was a captain at Santos, Thabo Nthethe was a captain at Celtic, Hlompho Kekana was captain, Rama [Ramahlwe Mphahlele] was the captain, and Teko [Modise] was once a captain at Sundowns when I arrived and Denis Onyango, captain of Uganda.’’

Interestingly, Mosimane maintained that he solely laid a solid foundation at Chloorkop. “I made sure that the team must win the DStv Premiership for the next four years and there’s no doubt. I jumped from Sundowns because I knew the Premiership was sorted. Let's be honest, I mean really? Any coach should be able to win the title with a team like Sundowns. Remember, I reinforced the team,’’ stated Jingles.

Mosimane’s Al Ahly face Kaizer Chiefs in the CAF Champions League final at Stade Mohamed V in Morocco on July 17. Jingles has already identified Amakhosi’s strengths.

"The rigidness of the midfield [is awkward]. The hard working of Bernard Parker, the element of [Samir] Nurkovic and [Leonardo] Castro and [Molomowandau] Mathoho in set-pieces are some of the things we must work on in our analysis,’’ said Mosimane.