Slovakian international striker Pavol Safranko was among the four newly-signed players who were revealed by DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday.

Safranko (26) signs from Romanian Liga 1 top-flight side Sepsi OSK Sf‚ where he had played since 2019. He was announced alongside former Lamontville Golden Arrows left-back Divine Lunga‚ right-back Grant Kekana of SuperSport United and attacking midfielder Neo Maema‚ who was with Bloemfontein Celtic last season.

Safranko will find stiff competition in the Sundowns strike force which has PSL Footballer of the Season Peter Shalulile‚ Kermit Erasmus‚ Themba Zwane‚ Gaston Sirino and Uruguayan Mauricio Affonso‚ whose future at Chloorkop could well be curtailed or ended by the arrival of Safranko.

The Slovakian striker‚ who has played 10 matches for his national team‚ counts Aalborg in Denmark and Dundee United in Scotland among his previous clubs.

While Lunga’s arrival was expected as Tebogo Langerman saw little action last season‚ the Zimbabwean will also find it hard to convince Sundowns’ technical team to pick him ahead of Lyle Lakay‚ whose game include chipping in with some vital goals from dead ball situations in 2020-21.

Maritzburg United strikers Thabiso Kutumela and Bongokuhle Hlongwane are some of the players still expected to be announced by Sundowns before the start of the 2021-22 season.