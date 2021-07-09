Champions League triumph will be a big achievement in our career – Chiefs duo

With the CAF Champions League glory beckoning for Kaizer Chiefs, two of the club’s budding aces – Happy Mashiane and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo – have already started to imagine how their lives would change in the wake of clinching this prestigious intercontinental premier club competition.

Both players are itching to be in the final on July 17 when Chiefs meet Al Ahly at Stade V Mohammed in Morocco.

Mashiane, 23, said winning the title will be something he will cherish for a while and will do his best to help the club. “To be in the CAF Champions League final makes me happy because most of the players want to see themselves where we are at the moment,” Mashiane told the club media department.

“We will continue working hard to see ourselves win the title. And to be in this competition's final is something that is going to change my career. It is something that everyone wants to achieve and I was able to do so at an early age.

“This is something I will cherish for a while, something that will stay with me forever.”

Following a poor season in the DStv Premiership, Mashiane added success in the competition will make amends for the campaign they endured. “We know that we didn’t start the season well and this is a morale booster. It also means a lot for the club because this is the first time they see themselves in the final and we broke so many records,” he said.

“To represent the country means a lot because we are the only team here [in SA] to have reached the final. Al Ahly is a good team. We must be at our best and not take them for granted. They have a good coach also and we will go there well-prepared to win the title.”

Ngcobo, 21, echoed Mashiane's sentiments and added that it would mean nothing should they fail to win the title. “I’m happy to have reached this stage of the competition. We did very well as a team and we must make sure we win it,” Ngcobo said.

“For me in my career, I think it will be a big achievement. Many players want to be here and I will make sure I use the opportunity and also, I'm happy and proud of the work I did for the team. The team deserves to be here and I think the Amakhosi family are happy with the achievement so far.”