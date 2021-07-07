Why ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt's move to Gqeberha-based side Chippa United is a surprise

In a surprise move likely to shake South African football‚ Gqeberha-based side Chippa United have hired former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt as their new mentor for the coming season.

The announcement was made by Chippa chairman Siviwe Mpengesi in Greberha on Wednesday. Hunt was seen sitting alongside Mpengesi in a photograph posted by the Eastern Cape club on their Twitter account.

United had as many as four different coaches last season and did not immediately announce the length of Hunt's contract.

Hunt's move was unexpected as the coach‚ who has won four league titles - three with SuperSport United and one with Bidvest Wits - was expected to join one of the bigger clubs in the domestic game.

Chippa played in the promotion/relegation play-offs after finishing 15th on the log last season.

Their place in the top-light is yet to be confirmed as GladAfrica Championship club Royal AM elected to snub the play-offs after believing they won straight promotion to the DStv Premiership.

This is a developing story.