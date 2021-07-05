Soccer

Mothwa to lead SA in the Cosafa Cup tournament

AmaZulu keeper ‘honoured’ to be Bafana skipper

By Charles Baloyi - 05 July 2021 - 07:10
Veli Mothwa of AmaZulu will marshall SA troops for the Cosafa tournament.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The decision to appoint AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa Bafana Bafana captain for the Cosafa tournament caught him by surprise.

Mothwa said he is honoured and excited to lead his country at the off-season tournament in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, which starts tomorrow and ends on July 17.

Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele named Mothwa as the team captain, with Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rushine de Reuck as his vice-captain.

Bafana are in Group A with Botswana, Eswatini, and Lesotho. Mothwa will lead his team in their opening game against Botswana at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow at 5pm.

Mkhalele is in charge of the team in the absence of head coach Hugo Broos and first assistant coach Cedomir Janevski.

The national under-17 coach Vela Khumalo will assist coach Mkhalele during the tournament.

Mothwa had a brilliant DStv Premiership season, helping AmaZulu to finish in second place.

“No, I was not expecting to be named the captain of the team. However, I am honoured and excited to be the captain of the senior national team. It is a huge responsibility. When you are the captain, you have to step up and motivate the players around you. It means a lot to be a captain for me, and I will do everything to lead by example,” said Mothwa.

Mothwa is familiar with the city of Gqeberha as he spent a couple of years playing for Chippa United.

“I am motivated to lead the team and will do my best to motivate my teammates,” he said.

Mothwa will earn his first cap for the Bafana. “I do not have international experience and playing tomorrow in a national team jersey would be my first time.”

