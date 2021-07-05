Chibwe ready to fight for No1 spot at Baroka

New Baroka goalkeeper Cyril Chibwe is planning to take the number one jersey from Oscarine Masuluke at the club.

Although he is fully aware that it won’t be easy to remove Masuluke, who has made that jersey his, Chibwe is prepared to do what it takes to win it.

Chibwe joined Bakgaga from Polokwane City after both parties agreed to terminate their contract last week. “As a player and especially as a goalkeeper, you need to be patient and we need to support each other,” Chibwe said.

“When I joined Polokwane City two seasons ago, I was told that I would never play, George Chigova is the number one and I proved a lot of people wrong by working hard and earning my playing spot.

“As for Baroka, they have two quality goalkeepers [Elvis] Chipezeze and Oscarine, so it is for me to work extra triple harder to start playing. But it is not going to be easy; it is going to be a rough road and I’m prepared to take the road ahead.”

The 28-year-old Zambian international added that he decided to terminate their contract with the Citizens after they failed to return to the Premiership, a year after they were relegated.

“My two years with Polokwane City have been phenomenal. I don’t want to lie, stats don’t lie. I’m a goalkeeper. I follow my stats,” he said.

“I tried my best. I’ve done what I can do for the team. I’ve grown playing for Polokwane City in the DStv Premiership, achieving to play after I was told I was not going to play because that number one is for Chigova.

“For me, overtaking him and starting to play and playing well was a plus. After we got relegated, I wanted to show loyalty and told myself that I owe the chairman [Johnny Mogaladi] that much to try and get back to the PSL, but it didn’t happen.

“So we met with the chairman and we agreed on terminating.”

Chibwe said other unnamed teams had also shown interest in his services but was happy that he decided to join Bakgaga.

“I didn’t think that I would be there at Baroka. There was another team that was speaking to my manager after I was released by Polokwane City.

"We then met the chairman [Khurishi Mphahlele]. He was happy and I'm pleased to join the team.”